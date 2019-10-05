Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Doris Jeanne Rinker


1930 - 2019
Doris Jeanne Rinker Obituary
Doris Jeanne Rinker

Clarksville - Doris Jeanne Rinker, age 88, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

Doris was born October 9, 1930, in Thomas, WV, to the late Charles Iser and Iva P. Wilkins Iser. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Rinker, as well as several brothers.

Mrs. Rinker retired from civil service and was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She loved her church and church family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, October 7, at 11:00 AM, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Steve Louder and Chaplain (Ret.) John Routzahn officiating. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday, October 6, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, and Monday, October 7, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the church.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Karen (Russ) Parchman of Adams; two grandchildren, George (Amber) Parchman and Russell (Mindy) Parchman; and seven great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kitchen Remodeling Fund, c/o Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1410 Golf Club Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to AseraCare Hospice, especially Stacy Merriweather and Renee, for their exceptional care.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
