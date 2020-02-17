|
Doris Mays
Clarksville - Doris Frances Mays, age 85, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Apostolic Faith Tabernacle with the Rev. Nathan Batson officiating. The graveside committal will follow at 4 p.m. at the Darden Cemetery, Henderson County, Tennessee.
Doris' family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and 10 a.m. until the hour of service on Wednesday at the Apostolic Faith Tabernacle.
Doris entered into this life on March 23, 1934 in Lexington, Tennessee to the late Bradley and Alma Douglas Reeves. She was a loving mother and homemaker for her children and a supportive wife to her husband, the Rev. R.C. Mays and his ministry. Rev. Mays was the founding Pastor of the Apostolic Faith Tabernacle and Sister Mays was instrumental in helping with the church's ministry.
Survivors include her children, Charolyn Batson (Jack), Michael Lynn Mays (Debbie), Loren Mays (Connie), and Marilyn Roberts (Marty); and siblings, Nelson Reeves, Hubert Reeves, Bettie Jane Mobley, and Judy Hendrix. She was also the loving grandmother to nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Mays, Nelson Reeves, Jr., Dawson Batson, David Batson, Johnny Duke, and Darrel Williams.
Arrangements by McReynolds-Nave & Larson, 1209 Madison St., Clarksville, TN 37040.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020