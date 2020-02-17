Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Apostolic Faith Tabernacle
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM
Darden Cemetery
Henderson County, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Mays
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Mays


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Mays Obituary
Doris Mays

Clarksville - Doris Frances Mays, age 85, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Apostolic Faith Tabernacle with the Rev. Nathan Batson officiating. The graveside committal will follow at 4 p.m. at the Darden Cemetery, Henderson County, Tennessee.

Doris' family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and 10 a.m. until the hour of service on Wednesday at the Apostolic Faith Tabernacle.

Doris entered into this life on March 23, 1934 in Lexington, Tennessee to the late Bradley and Alma Douglas Reeves. She was a loving mother and homemaker for her children and a supportive wife to her husband, the Rev. R.C. Mays and his ministry. Rev. Mays was the founding Pastor of the Apostolic Faith Tabernacle and Sister Mays was instrumental in helping with the church's ministry.

Survivors include her children, Charolyn Batson (Jack), Michael Lynn Mays (Debbie), Loren Mays (Connie), and Marilyn Roberts (Marty); and siblings, Nelson Reeves, Hubert Reeves, Bettie Jane Mobley, and Judy Hendrix. She was also the loving grandmother to nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Bradley Mays, Nelson Reeves, Jr., Dawson Batson, David Batson, Johnny Duke, and Darrel Williams.

Arrangements by McReynolds-Nave & Larson, 1209 Madison St., Clarksville, TN 37040.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now