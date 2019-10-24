|
Doris Spiceland
Dover - Doris Watson Spiceland, 87, of Dover, TN went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Morningside of Paris, TN. Doris was born March 23,1932 at Neville Creek, TN to the late Grady Charles Watson and Nancy Omega Sills Watson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie Gene Spiceland, brothers, Grady Sills Watson, Henry Louis Watson, James Everett Watson. LTC Robert (Bob) McGuffin, Dr. Jackie Nolin and Lucy Spiceland, Robert Hicks, and her grandson, David Greg Wallace.
She is survived by her children, Ken (Kathy)Spiceland of Clarksville, TN, Gregory Gene Spiceland of Dover, Drs.Debbie(David) Wallace of Dover and Mary Susan Spiceland of Dover.
Her sister, Mary Joyce McGuffin of Dover, sister-in-law's, Louise Watson of Dover and Peggy Hicks of Murray, KY.
Grandchildren, Jennifer (Jamie)Bogard, Heather(Heath)Stevens, Cristy Wallace of Dover, TN, Amy(Jon)Scofield of Potomac, MD, Jonathan(Emily)Spiceland of Memphis, TN, Leigh Ellen(Russell)Malone of Hopkinsville, KY, Susan(Freddy T.)Wyatt of Clarksville, TN, James(Amber)Alfonso of Pittsburgh PA.
Great Grandchildren, Haylea and Hanna Stevens, Eli and Emmy Bogard, Campbell, Emory and Grant Scofield, Porter and Audrey Anne Spiceland, Mason, Taylor and Avery Malone.
Doris was a native of Land Between the Lakes and held strong to the values of their community. After the disbanding of Nevil's Creek Baptist,1967, she became an active member of First Baptist Church of Dover, devoting many years as a Sunday School teacher.
She held a Master of Education Degree and +45 from Austin Peay State University. She valued education highly and impacting the lives of children was the passion of her 30 plus years of teaching 3rd and 4th grade at North Stewart Elementary and Dover Elementary School. She hoped to instill the love of reading, to each child and their endless potential.
Her first teaching position was to charter a nonexistent program, Comprehensive Development Class,1974, later titled, Special Education. She and her associate, Charlotte Marshall, drove to homes across the county, transporting these special children to Big Rock Elementary. When NSES was completed, the program was settled there.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 26,2019 from 10:00AM-2:00PM at Anglin Funeral Home. Funeral services at 2:00 PM, with Bro. Ronnie Burgess officiating. Interment will be in Stewart County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Spiceland, Jamie Bogard, Heath Stevens, Randy Watson, Darrell Watson and Bryan Watson.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation, or Stewart Co Backpack Program SCHS Pastor Denise Settles 120 Robertson Hill Road Dover, TN.
Arrangements are entrusted to Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, Tennessee.
