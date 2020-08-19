1/1
Dorothea Roberts
{ "" }
Dorothea Roberts

Clarksville - Dorothea Roberts of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at her home August 16, 2020, with her son Stan by her side. She was 83.

She was born Dorothea Carolina Miller in Bean Station, Tennessee, November 8, 1936, the daughter of William Henry Miller and Josephine Johnson Miller. Known simply as "Dot," she was a loving, devoted mother and faithful friend, generous to a fault, always willing to give what little she had to help others.

Dot was a talented artist and painter, creating sparkling canvases out of glass bottles, rocks, driftwood, and gourds, sometimes for money but usually just for joy. She loved coleslaw, Rod McKuen poems, Brad Pitt movies, and the music of George Jones.

Dot was also a fantastic cook. She made many delicious cobblers from the blackberries her children would pick during the long, hot summers. Her cornbread stuffing was not to be missed, along with her savory ham hocks and pinto beans. She lived through good times and bad, but always enjoyed the full catastrophe of life.

Dot will always be remembered as a strong woman who had a gentle soul. Let her pass over the river, and rest under the shade of the trees.

She is survived by a daughter, Teresa Taylor; twin sons, Dan and Stan Taylor; a grandson, Keith Taylor, sister Jenny "Pearl" Galyon; a brother Kyle "Hot Shot" Miller two nieces, Gina Galyon and Cindy Baglin, and her beloved cat, Lizzy.

Please visit Dorthea's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
