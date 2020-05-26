|
|
Dorothy Bowers
Clarksville - Dorothy Jean Chambers Bowers, age 82 of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare. Visitation will be Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with immediate family at Foston Funeral Home. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery.
She was born January 2, 1938 in Adams, TN to Claude Monroe and Georgia Bell Andrew Chambers. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Rebecca Atkin, and Mary Holeman and brothers Walter & Claude Chambers. She was a graduate of Bransford High School in Springfield, TN.
She leaves to cherish her memories her loving and devoted husband, Robert Bowers Sr.; sons, Robert Bowers Jr., Clifford Bowers, Dennis Bowers Sr., and Johnny Bowers; sisters, Sara Ann Ligon, Frances (Rev.James) Hubbard, Ann Young and Josephine (Billy) Bigsbee; brother, Robert (Sandra)Chambers; aunt Ollie Kimbrough; 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grand children and a host of family and friends. Live streaming 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 via Foston Funeral Home via Facebook.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 26 to May 27, 2020