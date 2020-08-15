1/1
Dorothy Cottrell
1938 - 2020
Dorothy Cottrell

Big Rock - Mrs. Dorothy Marie Cottrell, age 82 of Big Rock, TN, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN. She was born June 30, 1938 in Stewart County, TN, daughter of the late Ray and Linora Parker Austin. Mrs. Cottrell was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a Baptist.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Buster Cottrell, brothers, O'Neal Austin, Elton Austin, and Harold Dean Austin, sisters, Orbie Cobb, Cordie Atkins, Melissa Turner, and Margie Page.

Survivors include her children, Sue Vaughan (Kenny), Ricky Cottrell, Danny Cottrell, Scotty Cottrell (Diane), and Tim Cottrell (Joyce), grandchildren, Lindsey Vaughan, Christopher Cottrell, Brandon Lynn Cottrell, Steven Cottrell, Josh Cottrell, Kimberly Cottrell, Brandon Ray Cottrell, Thomas Cottrell, Kayla Cottrell, and Sara Cottrell, and 20 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Anglin Funeral Home and will continue at 10:00 am on Wednesday. The funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Anglin Funeral Home with Rev. William Gray officiating. Burial will be in the Austin Cemetery, Indian Mound, TN. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
