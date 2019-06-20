|
|
Dorothy Eldridge
Clarksville - Mrs. Dorothy Lucille Manners Eldridge, age 88, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at her home in Clarksville, TN. She was born September 12, 1930 in Stewart County, TN, daughter of the late George and Effie Austin Manners. Dorothy was a member of Forest St. Methodist Church, was active with senior citizens, and loved to paint and dance.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Edwin Norfleet, sons, Ricky Norfleet and Thomas Norfleet, brothers, Delmar, Gilbert, and Elvin Manners, sisters, Pearl Chester, Ella Mae Chester and Ann Schroeder.
Survivors include her daughters, Debbie Grizzard (Kyle), Indian Mound, TN, Jackie Killion, Clarksville, TN, brother Ray Manners, Clarksville, TN, sisters, Betty Ezekiel, Clarksville, TN, Beula Hayner, Clarksville, TN, grandchildren, Kristy Reed, Jason Grizzard, Julie Wallace, Randy Norfleet, Robyn Norfleet, 11 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 2:00 pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Anglin Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Wallace. Visitation will be Friday 12:00 pm until the time of service. Burial will follow at Hall Cemetery with family and friends to serve as pallbearers.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 20, 2019