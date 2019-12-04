|
|
Dorothy Hiett
Clarksville - Dorothy Powers Hiett age 90, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare. She was born in Humphreys County, August 10, 1929 to the late Rev. Mastin C. and Althea Greene Powers. After graduating from Gallatin High School, she attended Austin Peay State College. Dorothy was a retired co-owner of Hiett Florist for over 35 years. She moved back to Humphreys County and continued floral designing.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, six brothers, Leslie, Carl, William, Allen, Walter and James Powers; three sisters, Louise McDonald, Bertha Tomlinson, and Francis Grannis.
She is survived by her children, Deborah H. Brown (David) of Clarksville, Howard John Hiett III (Micheline) Cape Coral, Florida; granddaughter, Dorothy Elizabeth Rumsey (Martin) London, United Kingdom and great-grandson, William Fredrick Rumsey, and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday, from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff at Walking Horse Meadows for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Waverly United Methodist Church P.O. Box 247, 115 West Main Street, Waverly, Tennessee 37185.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019