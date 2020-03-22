Services
Dorothy Jarman Obituary
Dorothy Jarman

Clarksville - Dorothy Ann Jarman, age 86, of Clarksville, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.

The family will be conducting private services with Rev. David Fambrough officiating. Burial will follow at First Canaan Cemetery.

Dorothy entered into this life on November 5, 1933, to the late Lee Bartee and Esther Dority Fambrough. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church. Dorothy was a devoted wife for fifty-six years, a loving mother, grandmother, and Christian lady who loved caring for children.

In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Jarman, Sr.; brothers, Edward Bartee, Maurice Fambrough, Jr., Billy Bartee; sisters, Martha Sue Gog, Lynn Fambrough; son-in-law, Dennis Albright; grandchildren, Nathan Albright, Westley Wall.

Survivors include her son, Earl Jarman, Jr.; daughters, Susan Albright, Annette (Tony) Ezell, Rhonda (Chris) Wall; daughter-in-love, Melissa Lunceford; brother, Rev. David (Diane) Fambrough; sister, Cathy (Dean) Groves; grandchildren, Suzette Hansrote, Toni Smith, Jason Albright, Marshall Yarbrough, Amy Wall Briggs, Amber Harter, Justin Lunceford; fourteen great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Canaan Cemetery Fund C/O Alan Ellis at 2481 Bearden Road Clarksville, TN 37043.

Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
