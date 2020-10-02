Dorothy Jean Harp Duncan
Clarksville - Dorothy Jean Harp Duncan, age 67, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Dott was born January 13, 1953, in Palmyra, TN, to the late Mildred Sykes Wright. Dott was employed by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and retired from Clarksville-Montgomery County School System in 2011, after 33 years. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and Montgomery County Conservation Club.
Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, October 6, at 2:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Bro. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, October 5, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Tuesday, October 6, from 12:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Dott is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Alan) Newman of Cumberland Furnace, TN; son, Michael (Margena) Harp of Clarksville, TN; two stepdaughters, Heather Duncan and Amanda Duncan, both of Clarksville; six grandchildren, Adam Lamison, Courtney Suiter, Isiah Duncan, Levi Harp, Chloe Harp, and Brett Newman; three great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Browning and Patricia Davidson; brother, James (Christy) Wright; and numerous other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Duncan.
Pallbearers will be Captain Billy Wall, Sgt. Jimmy Brown, Cpl. Tim Harp, Cpl. Chris Lyons, Dep. Cody Lannom, and Dep. J.C. Gardner. Honorary pallbearer will be Dep. Jeanine Binkley.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
