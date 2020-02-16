|
|
Dorothy Johnson
Cedar Hill - Dorothy Johnson, age 87 died Sat., Feb. 15,2020.
Funeral services 1 pm Wed.at Austin & Bell in Pleasant View, with Bro. Tom Payne and Bro. Gene Brown officiating. Burial at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Visitation-Tues, Feb. 18th, 4-7PM, and Wed, 11-1pm.
She was a member of the Stroudsville Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Tom Johnson; son, Ray (Darlene) Johnson; daughters, Joanne (Rocky) Shepard, Donna (Curt) Cale; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Special thanks to Asera Care and caregivers, Dianne, Dorothy, Edith, Julie D, Julie N, Kristie and Mary
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020