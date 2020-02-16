Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Dorothy Johnson


1933 - 2020
Dorothy Johnson Obituary
Dorothy Johnson

Cedar Hill - Dorothy Johnson, age 87 died Sat., Feb. 15,2020.

Funeral services 1 pm Wed.at Austin & Bell in Pleasant View, with Bro. Tom Payne and Bro. Gene Brown officiating. Burial at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Visitation-Tues, Feb. 18th, 4-7PM, and Wed, 11-1pm.

She was a member of the Stroudsville Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Tom Johnson; son, Ray (Darlene) Johnson; daughters, Joanne (Rocky) Shepard, Donna (Curt) Cale; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Special thanks to Asera Care and caregivers, Dianne, Dorothy, Edith, Julie D, Julie N, Kristie and Mary
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
