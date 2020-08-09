1/1
Dorothy Lee Thomas-James
Dorothy Lee Thomas-James, age 85, passed away peacefully Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born May 30,1935, to James Davis Thomas and Betty Mae Raybon-Manley who preceded her in death. Her late husband Bobby Joe James, who preceded her in death, demise took place in U.S. Army Vietnam June 24, 1966. Her son James Austin Thomas (AKA: Babe) who preceded her in death July 20, 2013. Her memorial services were conducted by the Lorenzen Angeleno Mortuary,18558 Sherman way, Reseda, California 91335, on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
