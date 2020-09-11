Dorothy Louise Greene
Clarksville -
Dorothy Louise Greene, age 91, of Clarksville passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in her family home, per her wishes, surrounded by loving family and caregivers.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Reverends Tom Dowdy and Haley Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Marion United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Louise entered into this life on March 4, 1929 in Robertson County to the late L.D. and Vera Clark Wickham. She was a member of Forest Street United Methodist church and retired bookkeeper.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, H. Allen Greene; son, David Greene; great-grandson, Cain Garcia Escalera, and brothers, Clayton Wickham and Terry Wickham.
Survivors include her children, Gerald Greene, Joyce (David) Marlowe, and Vickie (Nicky) Denton; sister, Katherine Anderson; grandchildren, Cassandra Greene, Angela Greene, Allen (Amber) Smith, Loren (Boone) Daughdrill, Jarrod (Jodi) Denton, Kayce Denton and Ashlee (Martin) Garcia Escalera, and ten great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Cody Carter, Drew Carter, Jarrod Denton, Boone Daughdrill, Allen Smith, Martin Garcia Escalera, and Donald Greene.
The family wishes to thank Asera Care Hospice and special thanks to Rachael Harris and Lolena Stacker for their loving care.
Memorials may be made to Marion United Methodist Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com