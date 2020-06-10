Dorothy Marie Evans Burkhart
Dickson,TN formerly of Clarksville,TN - Funeral services will be conducted Friday afternoon, June 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home. Scott Lanning and Steve Baggett will officiate. Graveside services will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 2930 Highway 41 A South, Clarksville, TN at 2:45 p.m. Visitation will be on Friday beginning at 11:00 a.m. until time of service.
Those desiring, memorials are suggested to the Matt Baggett Memorial Fund c/o Taylor Funeral Home, P.O. Box 160, Dickson, TN 37056
Mrs. Burkhart, age 86, of Dickson, TN and formerly of Clarksville, TN died peacefully Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020 at NHC in Dickson.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Louis Burkhart eighteen days ago. She was also preceded in death by her grandson Matt Baggett, great granddaughter, McKayla, her sisters and brothers-in-law, Marjorie Watson and her husband Forrest, Sibyl Watson and her husband Everett and brother- in- law Brandon Burkhart
Having grown up in the Needmore community of western Montgomery County Tennessee, Marie and Roy moved to the Oakland community in northern Montgomery County in the early 1950s. Roy's love for the land led him and Marie into a career of farming. In the early days you could find Marie out in the field driving a tractor and helping any way she could. On other days, she would be preparing a grand lunch meal for Roy and his farm hands.
Marie took an active role in serving people in the church as an elder's wife, Bible Class teacher, host for innumerable gift showers for newlyweds and parents to be. She and Roy provided Sunday lunch for a host of preachers over the years. They made a great team in marriage for 68 years, faithfully serving their local congregations in a number of ways.
Marie's happiest moments were when surrounded by her five children, their spouses, and her grandchildren. She loved shopping for them and experiencing their joy when receiving the gifts that she had selected for them.
Survivors include her five children; Steve Burkhart and wife, Laura, Pam Baggett and her husband, Steve, Jim Burkhart, Ricky Burkhart and his wife, Carol, and Kim Lanning and her husband, Scott; Also surviving are his eight grandchildren; Jason Baggett and his wife, Desiree, Ashlie Burkhart, Ben Burkhart, Elizabeth Mobley and her husband, Kevin, Eric Burkhart, Caitlin Burkhart, Rachel Burkhart and Mikena Perkins, and eight great grandchildren. Also surviving are her two brothers, Guy Evans, Jr. and his wife, Gertrude and Jim Evans and his wife, Pansy, her sister, Isabel Burkhart.
Services under the direction of the TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, Dickson, TN 615-446-2808 TaylorSince1909.com
Dickson,TN formerly of Clarksville,TN - Funeral services will be conducted Friday afternoon, June 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home. Scott Lanning and Steve Baggett will officiate. Graveside services will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 2930 Highway 41 A South, Clarksville, TN at 2:45 p.m. Visitation will be on Friday beginning at 11:00 a.m. until time of service.
Those desiring, memorials are suggested to the Matt Baggett Memorial Fund c/o Taylor Funeral Home, P.O. Box 160, Dickson, TN 37056
Mrs. Burkhart, age 86, of Dickson, TN and formerly of Clarksville, TN died peacefully Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020 at NHC in Dickson.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Louis Burkhart eighteen days ago. She was also preceded in death by her grandson Matt Baggett, great granddaughter, McKayla, her sisters and brothers-in-law, Marjorie Watson and her husband Forrest, Sibyl Watson and her husband Everett and brother- in- law Brandon Burkhart
Having grown up in the Needmore community of western Montgomery County Tennessee, Marie and Roy moved to the Oakland community in northern Montgomery County in the early 1950s. Roy's love for the land led him and Marie into a career of farming. In the early days you could find Marie out in the field driving a tractor and helping any way she could. On other days, she would be preparing a grand lunch meal for Roy and his farm hands.
Marie took an active role in serving people in the church as an elder's wife, Bible Class teacher, host for innumerable gift showers for newlyweds and parents to be. She and Roy provided Sunday lunch for a host of preachers over the years. They made a great team in marriage for 68 years, faithfully serving their local congregations in a number of ways.
Marie's happiest moments were when surrounded by her five children, their spouses, and her grandchildren. She loved shopping for them and experiencing their joy when receiving the gifts that she had selected for them.
Survivors include her five children; Steve Burkhart and wife, Laura, Pam Baggett and her husband, Steve, Jim Burkhart, Ricky Burkhart and his wife, Carol, and Kim Lanning and her husband, Scott; Also surviving are his eight grandchildren; Jason Baggett and his wife, Desiree, Ashlie Burkhart, Ben Burkhart, Elizabeth Mobley and her husband, Kevin, Eric Burkhart, Caitlin Burkhart, Rachel Burkhart and Mikena Perkins, and eight great grandchildren. Also surviving are her two brothers, Guy Evans, Jr. and his wife, Gertrude and Jim Evans and his wife, Pansy, her sister, Isabel Burkhart.
Services under the direction of the TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, Dickson, TN 615-446-2808 TaylorSince1909.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.