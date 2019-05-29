Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN
Dorothy Proctor


Dorothy Proctor
Dorothy Proctor Obituary
Dorothy Proctor

Clarksville - Dorothy Proctor age 77 of Clarksville, passed away May 27 ,2019 at Ahava Healthcare.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11am Thursday at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends 4-7pm Wednesday and 9am until the hour of service Thursday at the funeral home.

She was born on December 8, 1941 in Cheatham County to the late Ernie Joe Groves and Mary Hayes Groves. She was a Christian and loved her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Roy Clifton Proctor, daughter, Mary Proctor; sisters, Ada Poole and half-sister, Maxine Hunter.

Survivors include her children, Ray Proctor, Roy Proctor, David Proctor, Elvis Proctor, Wanda Proctor, Faye Nell Proctor and Becky Proctor; half-brother, Ellis Glasgow; and three grandchildren.

Family will serve as Pallbearers.

Condolences may be made online at NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 29, 2019
