Dorothy Proctor
Clarksville - Dorothy Proctor age 77 of Clarksville, passed away May 27 ,2019 at Ahava Healthcare.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11am Thursday at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends 4-7pm Wednesday and 9am until the hour of service Thursday at the funeral home.
She was born on December 8, 1941 in Cheatham County to the late Ernie Joe Groves and Mary Hayes Groves. She was a Christian and loved her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Roy Clifton Proctor, daughter, Mary Proctor; sisters, Ada Poole and half-sister, Maxine Hunter.
Survivors include her children, Ray Proctor, Roy Proctor, David Proctor, Elvis Proctor, Wanda Proctor, Faye Nell Proctor and Becky Proctor; half-brother, Ellis Glasgow; and three grandchildren.
Family will serve as Pallbearers.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 29, 2019