Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorris Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorris Black


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorris Black Obituary
Dorris Black

Clarksville -



Dorris E. Black, age 66, of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Centennial Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Revs. J.D. Justice and Terrell Marcom officiating.

The family will receive friends Sunday from 3 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Dorris entered into this life on December 23, 1952 in Henderson, KY, son to the late James and Irene Hodges Black. He retired from maintenance with the Montgomery County School System, and was a southern Baptist. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Janet Benton.

He is survived by his wife Sue Norfleet Black; children by marriage, Kevin Kail, and Tracey Kail; grandson, Christian Smith; brothers, James, Wayne, and Donnie Black; sisters, Linda Morrow, Jerrie (Allan) Page, and Sherrie (Clay) Smith.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now