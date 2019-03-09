|
Dorris Black
Clarksville
Dorris E. Black, age 66, of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Centennial Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Revs. J.D. Justice and Terrell Marcom officiating.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 3 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Dorris entered into this life on December 23, 1952 in Henderson, KY, son to the late James and Irene Hodges Black. He retired from maintenance with the Montgomery County School System, and was a southern Baptist. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Janet Benton.
He is survived by his wife Sue Norfleet Black; children by marriage, Kevin Kail, and Tracey Kail; grandson, Christian Smith; brothers, James, Wayne, and Donnie Black; sisters, Linda Morrow, Jerrie (Allan) Page, and Sherrie (Clay) Smith.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019