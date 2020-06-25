Douglas Miller
Douglas Miller

Clarksville - Douglas Ray Miller, age 63, of Clarksville passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Joseph Glorioso officiating. Burial will follow at Stewart Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Douglas entered into this life on March 2, 1957 in West Virginia to the late Clarence and Easter Miller. He was a Veteran of The United States Army. Douglas was a salesman for Midway Supply. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Miller; son by marriage, Roy Wilbanks; brothers, Robert, James, and Paul; sisters, Mandy and Alice.

Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
