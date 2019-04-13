Services
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
402 Donelson Parkway P.O. Box 100
Dover, TN 37058
(931) 232-5454
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM






Douglas Shepherd
Douglas Shepherd Obituary
Douglas Shepherd

Indian Mound - Mr. Douglas Shepherd, age 82, of Indian Mound, TN passed away, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville. He was born July 21, 1936 in Stewart County, TN, son of the late Calvin Ulis Shepherd and Molly Emmendee Glisson Shepherd. Mr. Shepherd was a tobacco farmer and served in the US Army.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy Ann Smith Shepherd and sister, Dorothy Finney.

Survivors include his sons, Calvin Douglas Shepherd (Crystal), Indian Mound, TN, William Kimble 'Billy' Cherry (Nicole), Arkansas, brother, Lewis Shepherd, Indian Mound, TN, sister, Nancy Evans, Clarksville, TN, six grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on Sunday at Anglin Funeral Home with Rev. David Whitehead officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the Hall Cemetery, Indian Mound, TN. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 8:00 pm Saturday and from 11:00 am until the time of service Sunday at Anglin Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Calvin Shepherd, Bill Cherry, Cole Shepherd, Jack Carney, Cameron Carney, and Chris Irizarry. Honorary pallbearers will be Lewis Shepherd, Jr., Ronnie Evans, John O'Day, Richard O'Day, John Smith, and John Kimble Smith.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 13, 2019
