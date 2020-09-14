1/1
Doyle Clayton Price
1957 - 2020
Doyle Clayton Price

Clarksville - A graveside service for Doyle Clayton Price, age 62 of Woodlawn, will be Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Wiley's Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sykes Funeral Home and again on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Doyle passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare. He was born on September 22, 1957 in Clarksville, Tn to Edward and Regina Steiner Price who precede him in death. Doyle enjoyed woodworking, mowing, small engine repair, and working on cars.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Barbara Price of Woodlawn; daughter, Patricia Johnson; grandson, Ryan (April) Pinkerton; great-grandchildren, Alaina and Clayton Pinkerton; sisters, Diana (Jimmy) LeVan and Vanessa Price.

Please visit Doyle's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
