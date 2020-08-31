Duke Bradshaw Jones Jr.
Clarksville - Duke Bradshaw Jones, Jr., age 78 of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 7:45 PM at Tennova Healthcare.
He was born April 28, 1942 in Clarksville, TN to the late Duke Bradshaw Jones, Sr. and Della Irene Batson Jones.
Duke was a devoted follower of Christ and a faithful member of Grace Fellowship Church.
He attended schools in Clarksville-Montgomery County and was a 1960 graduate of the infamous Burt High School.
Duke was employed at Law's Market as a butcher and meat deliverer for several years. He also worked as a general handyman for several families in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area for over 60 years.
He (lovingly called Bradshaw by family) is survived by his sister, Carolyn Batson Ross; nieces - Vernetta Thomas Howell, Angela Hampton, and Nicole Majors; nephew - Fabian Ross, Jr.; Grand-niece - Nikki Thomas; Grand-nephews - Martin Marc Hampton and Michael Majors, Jr.; as well as a host of cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-5488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com