1/1
Duke Bradshaw Jones Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duke's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duke Bradshaw Jones Jr.

Clarksville - Duke Bradshaw Jones, Jr., age 78 of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 7:45 PM at Tennova Healthcare.

He was born April 28, 1942 in Clarksville, TN to the late Duke Bradshaw Jones, Sr. and Della Irene Batson Jones.

Duke was a devoted follower of Christ and a faithful member of Grace Fellowship Church.

He attended schools in Clarksville-Montgomery County and was a 1960 graduate of the infamous Burt High School.

Duke was employed at Law's Market as a butcher and meat deliverer for several years. He also worked as a general handyman for several families in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area for over 60 years.

He (lovingly called Bradshaw by family) is survived by his sister, Carolyn Batson Ross; nieces - Vernetta Thomas Howell, Angela Hampton, and Nicole Majors; nephew - Fabian Ross, Jr.; Grand-niece - Nikki Thomas; Grand-nephews - Martin Marc Hampton and Michael Majors, Jr.; as well as a host of cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-5488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 31 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved