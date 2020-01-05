Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dustin Scogin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dustin Scogin


1984 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dustin Scogin Obituary
Dustin Scogin

Clarksville - Dustin Lee Scogin, 35 of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Burnette officiating.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Dustin entered into this life on April 14, 1984, in Clarksville, TN to Missy Campbell Harrison and William H. Scogin III. He enjoyed being outdoors, going to the farm, hunting, fishing, and playing games on the computer. He especially enjoyed duck hunting. Dustin was employed with Orgain Ready Mix and was a devoted father to his boys. He enjoyed fellowship and worship at LifePoint Church.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Billy Scogin; maternal grandfather, Critt Campbell, and cousin, T.J. Perry.

He is survived by his mother, Missy Harrison and her husband, Jeff; father, William H. Scogin III and his wife, Laura; the love of his life, Brittnye Scogin; children, Austin Scogin and Jackson Scogin; paternal grandmother, Virginia Scogin; maternal grandmother, Cheryl Lawhorne; siblings, Brandon Scogin, Cody Harrison, and Caleigh Harrison; step-siblings, Mariah, Andrea, Heather, and John-John; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifePoint Church.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dustin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now