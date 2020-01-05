|
|
Dustin Scogin
Clarksville - Dustin Lee Scogin, 35 of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Burnette officiating.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Dustin entered into this life on April 14, 1984, in Clarksville, TN to Missy Campbell Harrison and William H. Scogin III. He enjoyed being outdoors, going to the farm, hunting, fishing, and playing games on the computer. He especially enjoyed duck hunting. Dustin was employed with Orgain Ready Mix and was a devoted father to his boys. He enjoyed fellowship and worship at LifePoint Church.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Billy Scogin; maternal grandfather, Critt Campbell, and cousin, T.J. Perry.
He is survived by his mother, Missy Harrison and her husband, Jeff; father, William H. Scogin III and his wife, Laura; the love of his life, Brittnye Scogin; children, Austin Scogin and Jackson Scogin; paternal grandmother, Virginia Scogin; maternal grandmother, Cheryl Lawhorne; siblings, Brandon Scogin, Cody Harrison, and Caleigh Harrison; step-siblings, Mariah, Andrea, Heather, and John-John; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifePoint Church.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020