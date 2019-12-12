|
|
E. Thomas Halliday
Clarksville - E. Thomas Halliday, 86, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
E. Thomas was born February 20, 1933, in Montgomery County, TN to the late Hugh Halliday and Louise Vaughn Halliday. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Everette Thomas Halliday II and Troy Halliday.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, December 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel, with Dr. Roger Freeman and Dr. Felts Dent officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and Monday, December 16, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
E. Thomas retired as owner of Baskin Robbins after 40 years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville, and member of Masonic Lodge.
E. Thomas is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dottie Harvey Halliday; son, Todd (Tunde) Halliday; brother, Roger (Dimple) Halliday; sister, Shirley Grasty; and three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Halliday, Sydney Halliday, and Eva Halliday.
Pallbearers will be Griff Briggs, Winston Halliday, Dalton Halliday, Jayson Halliday, Alec Briggs, and Joseph Halliday. Honorary Pallbearer will be Roger Halliday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clarksville Young Life, P.O. Box 462, Clarksville, TN 37041.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019