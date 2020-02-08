|
Earl Halliday
Clarksville - Earl Halliday, age 91, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Spring Meadows Healthcare Center.
Earl was born October 22, 1928, in Indian Mound, TN, to the late Glen Halliday and Gertrude Bellamy Halliday. He was also preceded in death by his son, Danny Halliday; and two brothers, Gordon and Samuel Halliday.
Mr. Halliday retired from Acme Boot and was a US Air Force veteran.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, February 11, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Bro. Gary Akins officiating. Burial will follow at Austin Cemetery, in Indian Mound. Visitation will be Monday, February 10, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Tuesday, February 11, from 12:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Earl is survived by his wife, Luree Austin Halliday; son, Larry (Pamela Kay) Halliday; brother, Martin (Jewel) Halliday; sister, Marie Burkhart; nephew, Marion (Lilian) Halliday; three grandchildren, Michelle Ezekiel, Dee Peters, and Brandon McCurdy; and 11 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Marion Halliday, Ben Peters, David Ezekiel, David Austin, Tabor Hurt, Kenneth Young, Brandon McCurdy, and Jimmy Austin. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Burkhart, Jerry Halliday, and Larry Wills.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020