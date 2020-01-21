|
|
Earline Vaughn
Earline Virginia Vaughn, 98, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at The Waters of Cheatham Nursing Home in Ashland City, TN.
She was born September 28, 1921 in Clarksville, TN to the late Earl Looney and Beulah Adams Looney. Her husband, Nathan Carnell Vaughn preceded her in death as well as her sister Martha Looney. She is survived by her four sons: Gary (Linda), Eddie (Patty), Jeff (Teresa), and Kent (Anita) and five grandchildren: Tracy, Ashley, Matthew, Joshua and Tony.
Earline was a 1938 graduate of Clarksville High School. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville, an avid antique collector, and bridge player.
A private graveside service is planned for a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Ascera Care Hospice.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020