Eddie G. Wall
Clarksville - Eddie G. Wall, age 99, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at Tennessee State Veterans Home.
Eddie was born May 1, 1921, in Big Rock, TN, to the late Jim Crow Wall and Annie Mildred Wilson Wall. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth V. Wall; eight brothers; and two sisters.
Mr. Wall was a US Army veteran, having served in World War II, where he attained four Theater Stars. He retired from Acme Boot Company after over 40 years. Eddie was a member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville and a 3rd Degree Mason at Lodge 89.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, September 9, at 10:00 AM, at First Baptist Church, with Dr. Roger Freeman and Phillip Morris officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, at First Baptist Church, and Wednesday, September 9, from 9:00 AM until the hour of service, at the church.
Eddie is survived by three sons, Donnie R. Wall, Larry G. Wall, and Michael Stephen Wall; sister, Mary Devers; three grandchildren, Daniel Wall, Jessica Tucker, and Emily Castro; and six grandchildren, Daniel Shane Wall II, Alexis N. Wall, Joshua Wall, Brayden Eli Tucker, Radley Catherine Plum, and Oliver David Castro.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
