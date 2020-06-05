Eddie Keith Watson
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eddie Keith Watson

Clarksville - Eddie Keith Watson, age 68, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.

Eddie was born May 27, 1952. He is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Ethel Littrell Watson and daughter, Kathryn Over.

Eddie was a retired Supervisor with over 35 years of service for the Food and Drug Division of the State of Tennessee.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 13, at 3 PM at Trenton Crossing Church of Christ with Brother Geoffrey Sikes and Dr. B.J. Worthington officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, June 13, from 1 PM until the hour of service at the church.

Eddie is survived by his wife, Christine Wright Watson; sister, Shelia Watson (Mitchell) Ross; daughter, Ginger Watson (Scott) Capodice; nephew, Robert Boone; four grandchildren, Katherine, Daniel, Christian and Jonathan; and several cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to University Advancement, P.O. Box 4417, Clarksville, TN 37044, Memo Section, Kathryn Elizabeth Watson Over Endowment.

The family is encouraging everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing for everyone's safety.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Trenton Crossing Church of Christ
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Trenton Crossing Church of Christ
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved