Eddie Keith Watson
Clarksville - Eddie Keith Watson, age 68, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.
Eddie was born May 27, 1952. He is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Ethel Littrell Watson and daughter, Kathryn Over.
Eddie was a retired Supervisor with over 35 years of service for the Food and Drug Division of the State of Tennessee.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 13, at 3 PM at Trenton Crossing Church of Christ with Brother Geoffrey Sikes and Dr. B.J. Worthington officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, June 13, from 1 PM until the hour of service at the church.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Christine Wright Watson; sister, Shelia Watson (Mitchell) Ross; daughter, Ginger Watson (Scott) Capodice; nephew, Robert Boone; four grandchildren, Katherine, Daniel, Christian and Jonathan; and several cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to University Advancement, P.O. Box 4417, Clarksville, TN 37044, Memo Section, Kathryn Elizabeth Watson Over Endowment.
The family is encouraging everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing for everyone's safety.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 11, 2020.