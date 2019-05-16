|
|
Edgar Allison II
Guthrie - Edgar Seldon Allison II, age 80 of Guthrie, passed away on Tuesday, May 14th at his home of natural causes.
He was born September 24, 1938 in Lyon County, Kentucky the son of the late Seldon Ray and Carter Elizabeth Ferguson
Allison.
He was a member of the Guthrie Baptist Church. He was a lifelong member of the Nashville Gun Club and a member of the Todd County Sheriff's Department for over 30 years. He was a farmer and a consultant in Todd County.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife Mildred Vernell Rye Allison of Guthrie; a son Gary Neal Allison of Elkton; a daughter Elizabeth Allison (William Keith) Dwyer of Guthrie; a sister Sara Jane (Edwin) Church of Paducah; six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Visitation with the Allison family will be on Thursday from 5:00 until 7:00 at the Cook-Webb Funeral Home. Funeral service is scheduled to be conducted on Friday at 11:00 in the Chapel of the Cook-Webb Funeral Home with Rev. Kimbrough Simmons officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Guthrie.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 16, 2019