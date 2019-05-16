Services
Cook-Webb Funeral Home
216 W Park St
Guthrie, KY 42234
(270) 483-2157
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cook-Webb Funeral Home
216 W Park St
Guthrie, KY 42234
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Cook-Webb Funeral Home
216 W Park St
Guthrie, KY 42234
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Allison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar Allison Ii


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edgar Allison Ii Obituary
Edgar Allison II

Guthrie - Edgar Seldon Allison II, age 80 of Guthrie, passed away on Tuesday, May 14th at his home of natural causes.

He was born September 24, 1938 in Lyon County, Kentucky the son of the late Seldon Ray and Carter Elizabeth Ferguson

Allison.

He was a member of the Guthrie Baptist Church. He was a lifelong member of the Nashville Gun Club and a member of the Todd County Sheriff's Department for over 30 years. He was a farmer and a consultant in Todd County.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife Mildred Vernell Rye Allison of Guthrie; a son Gary Neal Allison of Elkton; a daughter Elizabeth Allison (William Keith) Dwyer of Guthrie; a sister Sara Jane (Edwin) Church of Paducah; six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Visitation with the Allison family will be on Thursday from 5:00 until 7:00 at the Cook-Webb Funeral Home. Funeral service is scheduled to be conducted on Friday at 11:00 in the Chapel of the Cook-Webb Funeral Home with Rev. Kimbrough Simmons officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Guthrie.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now