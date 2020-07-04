Edgar Settlers
Clarksville - Edgar Settlers, Jr. 94 of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Edgar entered into this life on December 9, 1925, in Lebanon, TN. He was an Austin Peay State University graduate and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Edgar was a retired teacher for CMCSS and a retired football coach from Northwest High School. He taught and coached in McEwen, Hartsville, Gleason, and Clarksville Tennessee. He loved APSU Athletics, UT Football, Tennessee Titans, the outdoors, teaching, coaching, and ultimately being a father.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Margaret Hollarn Settlers.
He is survived by his sons, Steven Settlers and David Settlers, and his wife Darleen.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 709 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mr. Settlers' former APSU teammates and his former players.
Special thanks to Walking Horse Meadows and Aseracare Hospice care Nurses.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
