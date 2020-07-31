1/1
Edith Maria Smith
Edith Maria Smith

Clarksville - Edith Maria Smith, age 91, of Clarksville, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her residence.

Edith was born December 9, 1928, in Vienna, Austria, to the late Karl VeLenovsky and Antonnie Jarosch VeLenovsky. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edson Smith, Jr.; and one son, Bill Smith.

She was a member of Madison Street Church of Christ and the Church of Christ at Trenton Crossing.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, August 6, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Bro. Geoffrey Sykes officiating. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Thursday, August 6, from 9:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Edith is survived by two sons, Harold K. (Melanie) Brown and Doug (Barbara) Smith; two daughters, Brenda (Stephen) Turner and Sandra Chase (Steven Neff); brother, Walter (Teresa) Schwabi; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Diane Smith.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
