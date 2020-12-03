1/1
Edith Poindexter
1917 - 2020
Edith Poindexter

Clarksville - Age 103 of Clarksville passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Viewing 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Foston Memorial Chapel. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.

Mrs. Poindexter was born January 23,1917 in Charlotte, TN to Mitchell and Georgia Ann Bell. She was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and American Legion Post #143. She is preceded in death by her husband, Napoleon Poindexter, children, James Robert, Eldridge "Eugene" Harris, her parents and all her siblings.

She leaves her memories children, William (Betty) Poindexter, Patricia Moss all of Clarksville and Sammy( Sharon) Poindexter, Indianapolis, IN;9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren , 1 great great grandchild, a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends.

Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
