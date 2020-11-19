1/
Edna L. Karns
Edna L. Karns

Clarksville - Edna L Karns, 100, passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 with her sister and niece by her side. Edna was a strong, loyal woman who loved and cared for her family like no other. She maintained her amazing memory to the end. She will be forever remembered and loved by her family and friends.

She was born on May 10, 1920 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Clyde J. Karns and Augalee Suiter Karns. She was a longtime member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Bernice Karns, Carl Karns and Billy Karns; nephew Bobby Karns and niece Judith Williams. She is survived by her sister, Kathryn Karns, 11 nieces and nephews and numerous great and great great nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service for Edna will be held at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Jeter officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.neal-tarpley-parchman.com.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
