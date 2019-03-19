|
Edna Pulley
Clarksville - Edna Pauline Stanley Pulley, age 87, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. A Private Graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Edna entered into this life on February 21, 1932, in Montgomery County, TN to the late John and Maude Byrd Stanley. In addition to retiring from ACME Boot, Edna was co-owner of Tire City and an Avon representative.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Pulley; grandson, David Oakley, and siblings, Raymond Stanley, Nannie Steeley, Bobby Stanley, Ann Westrich, Charlie Stanley, and Joyce Stepp.
She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn Oakley, grandchildren, Emily (Fred) Klein, and Daniel (Julia) Oakley, great-grandchildren, Hannah Livingston, Christina Wallace, Luke Wallace, David Henry, Gabriel Henry, and Kit Oakley; sisters, Betty Moore, Martha Trainer, Judy Moreno, Phyllis Espersen, and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Oakley, Fred Klein, Roland Wallace, Luke Wallace, Jeff Schmittou, and EJ Hirsch.
Condolences may be made online at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2019