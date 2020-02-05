Services
Edward E. "Rawhide" Rawlings

Edward E. Rawlings "Rawhide"

Woodlawn - Edward E. Rawlings, "Rawhide", age 76, of Woodlawn passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare.

A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at Blooming Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Rawhide entered into this life on March 11, 1943 in Woodlawn, TN to the late J.E. Rawlings and Cora Lee Coleman Rawlings. He was a lifetime member of Blooming Grove Baptist Church, retired from Trane as a mechanic after 40 years of employment. He loved bluegrass music, playing the upright bass, and rat rod cars. Rawhide also belonged to Montgomery County Antique Tractor and Small Engine Club, and Becky's Breakfast Morning Club.

Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Alene Black Rawlings; daughters, Annette (Eric) Hitch, Donna (Calvin) Grizzard, and Michelle (Morris) Craven; brother, Devereux (Malinda) Rawlings; grandchildren, Brittney Hitch, Ryan Hitch, Avery Grizzard, Sarah Grizzard, Megan Singleton, Miranda Singleton, Peyton Craven, Cameron Craven, and Greyson Craven.

Pallbearers will be Billy Edlin, Scott Pate, Cameron Craven, Peyton Craven, John Fuson, Greg Swan, Jarrett Rawlings, and Tim Boone.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Ryan Hitch and Donnie Pate.

Condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
