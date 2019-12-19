|
Edward (Ed) Ernst Cooper Clebsch
Clarksville - Edward (Ed) Ernst Cooper Clebsch passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019. He was born in Clarksville, Tennessee on June 6, 1929 to Julia (Wilee) and Alfred Clebsch. Dr. Edward Clebsch, Professor Emeritus spent most of his life living in Tennessee: Clarksville, Knoxville, Greenback, Norris, and Oak Ridge. He was a Clarksville High School graduate (1947) and served in the Army band (1951-1952). At fourteen, he knew he wanted to be a botanist. He earned his bachelor's (1947-50, 1953-55) and master's degrees in Botany (1955-57) at the University of Tennessee Knoxville and his PhD (1957-60) at Duke University. Dr. Ed Clebsch, PhD became a Botany professor at the University of Tennessee Knoxville in 1963. He will be missed and has left a legacy of love and laughter. He leaves three children, Liese E. Clebsch Dean (Idaho), Julia C. Clebsch (West Virginia), Hans F. R. Clebsch (Ohio), their spouses, and his two grandchildren, Luis C. Clebsch and Cooper D. Dean. He was preceded in death by his two older brothers Alfred and William Clebsch.
There will be no memorial service, but following Ed's wishes, a celebration of his life is in the planning. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning, TCWP, P. O. Box 6873, Oak Ridge, Tennessee 37830. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
