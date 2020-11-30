Edward Evans
Clarksville - Mr. Edward Dale Evans, age 63 of Clarksville, TN passed away November 28, 2020 at Tennova Medical Center, Clarksville, TN. He was born December 9, 1956 the son of the late William and Ellen Evans. Mr. Evans was a retired mechanic and farmer. He was a member of Sunny View Baptist Church.
He is survived by his brother, Doyle and June Evans; nephew, Fred Crider; nieces Leonia and Tim Grode and Betty and Berry Gordon.
There will be a graveside service December 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sunny View Cemetery with Jarrett Watson and Shawn Trescott officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Richard Loatwall, Jarrett Watson, Tim Grode, Fred Crider, Jimmy Bryant, Josh Bryant, Barry Gordon, and Gerald Nelson.
Those attending the services are asked to wear facemasks and practice social distancing. Arrangements are entrusted to Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, TN and online condolences may be made at anglinfuneralhome.com
