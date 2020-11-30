1/1
Edward Evans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Evans

Clarksville - Mr. Edward Dale Evans, age 63 of Clarksville, TN passed away November 28, 2020 at Tennova Medical Center, Clarksville, TN. He was born December 9, 1956 the son of the late William and Ellen Evans. Mr. Evans was a retired mechanic and farmer. He was a member of Sunny View Baptist Church.

He is survived by his brother, Doyle and June Evans; nephew, Fred Crider; nieces Leonia and Tim Grode and Betty and Berry Gordon.

There will be a graveside service December 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sunny View Cemetery with Jarrett Watson and Shawn Trescott officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Richard Loatwall, Jarrett Watson, Tim Grode, Fred Crider, Jimmy Bryant, Josh Bryant, Barry Gordon, and Gerald Nelson.

Those attending the services are asked to wear facemasks and practice social distancing. Arrangements are entrusted to Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, TN and online condolences may be made at anglinfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
402 Donelson Parkway
Dover, TN 37058
(931) 232-5454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved