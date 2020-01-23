|
Edward Herald
Clarksville - Mr. Edward Ross Herald 73, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Thomas Hospital.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Collins officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery.
He was a maintenance man and electrician, working for numerous companies in the Clarksville area, and retired from the Letica Corporation. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and traveling with his family. His many nieces and nephews and friends held a special place in his heart.
Edward was born September 7, 1946, in Southside, TN, the son of James "Jimmie" Herald and Margaret Wall Herald. Edward is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Robert Sidney Herald, Billy Joe Herald, James Raymond Herald; sisters Elizabeth Cunningham, Charlean Herald, and Nancy Sue Spurlock. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Bonnie Suiter Herald, son Marty Herald, daughter Wendy (Shane) Baumann, grandchildren Jared Baumann, Mackenzie Baumann, and Jacob Barakat Herald, and brother, Dean Herald.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020