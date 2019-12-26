|
Edward Leroy Fowler Jr.
Clarksville - Edward Leroy Fowler Jr., 67, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his residence.
Edward was born May 15, 1952, in Aberdeen, MD to the late Edward L. Fowler and Mildred Gawns Fowler.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Ron Lott and Rev. Susan Thompson officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. and Tuesday, December 31, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Edward was a retired U.S. Army Veteran, having served in Vietnam and Desert Storm. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 761 and an avid golfer.
Edward is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lelawala Fowler; son, Rodney Fowler; daughter, Kelly Jean Chalas; brother, Sheldon Fowler; two sisters, Theresa Marshall and Rosemary Fowler; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
