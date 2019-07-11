Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Edward (Ernie) Stokes


1944 - 2019
Edward (Ernie) Stokes Obituary
Edward (Ernie) Stokes

Clarksville - Edward (Ernie) Stokes, 75, went to be with the Lord on July 8, 2019 at Tennova Health Care Clarksville, TN. He was born January 27, 1944 in Daysville, KY, Son of the late Nelson and Reathy Stokes.

Ernie was a member of Little West Fork Baptist Church. A graduate of Clarksville High, Class of 1962. He worked at Stokes Brother's Garage/ C & C Auto Parts for 40 years, he also worked at US Smokeless Tobacco for 16 years. He enjoyed volunteering with Tennessee Baptist Disaster Relief and junkin.

Ernie is survived by his sons, Jerry and Terry; his grandchildren, Tyler, Thomas, and Victoria; brothers, Calvin and C.W., and sister, Ethel Tierney.

Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at funeral home. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel with Rev. Cal Hampton and Rev. Terrell Marcom.

Nephews will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be Disaster Relief volunteers. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cumberland Baptist Disaster Relief P.O. Box 3837 Clarksville, TN 37043. Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from July 11 to July 12, 2019
