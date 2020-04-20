|
|
Edward Wayne Shelby, Sr.
Clarksville - Edward Wayne Shelby, Sr. age 82, of Clarksville passed away on April 17, 2020, at his residence.
Wayne entered into this life on August 9, 1937 to the late Thomas Edward and Alberta Steiner Shelby in Montgomery County, TN. He was a member of Shiloh Church of Christ and retired after being a Church of Christ pastor for fifty years. Wayne loved to farm and woodworking. He retired from Trane Company and was a former employee of Nave Funeral Homes.
In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his daughters, Anita Gail Minnick and Ora Dale Sullivan; brother, Larry Shelby.
Survivors include his loving wife, Virginia Shelby; sons, Randy Lynn Shelby, Edward Wayne Shelby, Jr.; daughter, Christine Louise Smithey; sister, Nancy Norfleet; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-greatgrandchild.
A private family service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 with Bro. Tony Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Dotsonville Church of Christ. For those that wish to view the service we encourage you to visit our Facebook Page "McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home" and click on the videos tab. We will begin livestreaming at 2 p.m.
The family will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020