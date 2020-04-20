Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Shelby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Wayne Shelby Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Wayne Shelby Sr. Obituary
Edward Wayne Shelby, Sr.

Clarksville - Edward Wayne Shelby, Sr. age 82, of Clarksville passed away on April 17, 2020, at his residence.

Wayne entered into this life on August 9, 1937 to the late Thomas Edward and Alberta Steiner Shelby in Montgomery County, TN. He was a member of Shiloh Church of Christ and retired after being a Church of Christ pastor for fifty years. Wayne loved to farm and woodworking. He retired from Trane Company and was a former employee of Nave Funeral Homes.

In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his daughters, Anita Gail Minnick and Ora Dale Sullivan; brother, Larry Shelby.

Survivors include his loving wife, Virginia Shelby; sons, Randy Lynn Shelby, Edward Wayne Shelby, Jr.; daughter, Christine Louise Smithey; sister, Nancy Norfleet; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-greatgrandchild.

A private family service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 with Bro. Tony Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Dotsonville Church of Christ. For those that wish to view the service we encourage you to visit our Facebook Page "McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home" and click on the videos tab. We will begin livestreaming at 2 p.m.

The family will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now