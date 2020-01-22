Resources
Eileen Mae Eckenrode

Eileen Mae Eckenrode Obituary
Eileen Mae Eckenrode

Clarksville - Eileen Mae Eckenrode, age 82, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Signature Healthcare.

Eileen was born November 10, 1937, in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Charles Tomlinson and Dorothy Green Tomlinson. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa Eckenrode; and special friend, Adam R. Kowalski.

In keeping with Eileen's wishes, no service is planned, and her remains are to be cremated.

Eileen is survived by her son, John Eckenrode of Clarksville; daughter, Vicky (Mickel) Elkins of Clarksville; brother, Richard Tomlinson of Bridgeville, PA; sister, Charlotte Comuea of Naples, FL; two grandchildren, Christopher L. (Susan) Elkins of Clarksville and Adam J. Elkins of Clarksville; one great grandchild, Shianne D. Elkins; and special friend, Sharon Humphrey.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
