Elaine Thompson
Clarksville - Elaine Francis Thompson, age 86 of Clarksville,passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born on August 4, 1933 in Bellingham, WA to Lloyd and Gladys Gardner Davis. She enjoyed going on road trips, crocheting, crafting, and crossword puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband George David Thompson and 3 sisters. Elaine is survived by her son Micheal D. Garner; daughters: Sheryl Bostick, Melody Mohigh, Michele Roberts, and Beverly Taylor; 3 brothers; 10 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020