Elbert K. Jacks
Clarksville, TN - Celebration of Life for Elbert K. Jacks, age 88, of Clarksville, will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 2:30 pm at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens Funeral Home in Nashville, with Brother Jason Sage officiating. Burial will follow. Elbert passed from this life early Saturday morning, December 7.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, from 12:00pm until 2:30pm at the funeral home.
Born June 28, 1931, in Haleyville, AL, he was the son of the late Virgle and Bertha Jack. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Verna Jacks, daughter Marilyn Bullington and sibling Agnes Tidwell.
He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a faithful Christian, attending North 2nd Ave Church of Christ in Clarksville, TN. He was a pillar of faith for his family. He excelled as an engineer at Flynn Enterprises in Hopkinsville, KY.
He is survived by his children, Anita Lynn (David) and Teresa Graves (Daniel), and son-in-law, Rhea Bullington; his grandchildren Lea Ann Elliott (Win), Gina Lynn, Chad Lynn (Laura), Brandon Graves (Teresa), Bryan Graves (Stephanie), and Amanda Johnson (Drew); and his 16 great grandchildren. He is survived by his brothers, Wilton Jack (Truby), Elton Jack (Margaret), and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019