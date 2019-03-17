Elbert "Doc" Switzer



Clarksville - Elbert (Doc) Switzer, age 70, passed away on March 14, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, with Rev. Scott Whitt officiating. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.



The family will receive friends Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.



Doc entered into this life on June 30, 1948, in Vanceburg, KY, to the late Earnest and Ona Bryant Switzer. He was a member of Gateway Christian Church. He retired from the United States Army, Schneider International, and was a retired bus driver for Clarksville Montgomery County School System.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his twin brother, Delbert Switzer, and other siblings, James Switzer, Margie Flinders, and Patty Thourman.



Survivors include his wife, Sue Switzer; son, Josh (Christina) Switzer; daughter, Crystal (Brent) Roberts; brother, Dean Switzer; sisters, Evelyn Hardy, and Jackie Applegate, and grandchildren, Kayson, Jaid, and Caroline.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gateway Christian Church.



Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary