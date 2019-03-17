Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elbert Switzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elbert "Doc" Switzer


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elbert "Doc" Switzer Obituary
Elbert "Doc" Switzer

Clarksville - Elbert (Doc) Switzer, age 70, passed away on March 14, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, with Rev. Scott Whitt officiating. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

The family will receive friends Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Doc entered into this life on June 30, 1948, in Vanceburg, KY, to the late Earnest and Ona Bryant Switzer. He was a member of Gateway Christian Church. He retired from the United States Army, Schneider International, and was a retired bus driver for Clarksville Montgomery County School System.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his twin brother, Delbert Switzer, and other siblings, James Switzer, Margie Flinders, and Patty Thourman.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Switzer; son, Josh (Christina) Switzer; daughter, Crystal (Brent) Roberts; brother, Dean Switzer; sisters, Evelyn Hardy, and Jackie Applegate, and grandchildren, Kayson, Jaid, and Caroline.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gateway Christian Church.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now