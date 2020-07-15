1/1
Eleanor "Gayle" Ardinger
Eleanor "Gayle" Ardinger

West Grove - Eleanor "Gayle" Ardinger, 79, of West Grove, PA died peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 1, surrounded by family. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville, TN. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. at Hickory Point United Methodist Church where she was a member since birth.

She was the wife of Jon Ardinger of Clarksville, TN, now deceased, with whom she shared 40 years of marriage. Born in Clarksville, TN, Gayle was the daughter of the late Lewis C. and Margaret Johnson. She was a wife, homemaker and manager of the Ardinger Studios and Riverside Paintball & Archery. She is a graduate of Clarksville High School and enjoyed traveling as a former Trans World Airlines Stewardess.

She is survived by her son, Brian Lee Ardinger (Gwen), and granddaughter, Kathryn Ardinger of Philadelphia, PA.

Gayle was a wonderful wife, mother, and nana who was hard-working and who loved traveling the world with her friends and family. She will be sorely missed by all but is now at peace with our Lord and Savior.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Hickory Point United Methodist Church, 2001 B Rd N, Clarksville, TN 37043 or the

Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W. Lilburn, GA 30047.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Hickory Point United Methodist Church
JUL
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
