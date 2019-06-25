|
|
Elisabeth Angele Tiehel
Cunningham, TN - Elisabeth Angele Tiehel, age 78, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Clarksville Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Elisabeth was born February 16, 1941, in Rimaucourt, France to the late Andre Louviere and Madeleine Briot Louviere. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Chantel Plitte.
Elisabeth was a loving wife for 47 years, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved to sell items at the flea market and was a great cook. Mrs. Tiehel cleaned houses and loved to travel. She was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses.
A brief Bible Talk will be held Friday, June 28, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Bro. Weston Epps officiating. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Thursday, June 27, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Friday, June 28, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Elisabeth is survived by her husband, Jay Tiehel; three sons, Bruno (Julie) Smith, Jack Smith, and James (Kathy) Smith; brother, Jackie (Monique) Louviere; eight grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from June 25 to June 26, 2019