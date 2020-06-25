Eliza Jane Long
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eliza's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eliza Jane Long

Clarksville - Age 80 of Clarksville passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Viewing Friday, June 26, 2020 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life 11:00 Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Foston Memorial Chapel with immediate family. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

She was born April 5, 1940 in Montgomery Co. to Ed Lockert and Fredonia Moody. She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman E. Long and her parents. She was a 1958 graduate of Historic Burt High School.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories devoted children, Kristie Long and Micheal E. (Valerie) Long and Floyd E. Smith all of Clarksville, TN; grandchildren, Zea, Makayla, Micheal, Garrett and Mabry; great grandchildren, Amiah and Zamar; sisters, Marcia Murphy, Kokomo, IN, Mattie B. Thomas and Mary E. Jones, both of Indianapolis, IN; devoted niece, Erva Jean Rogers; brother-in-law, Charles K. Long; sister-in-law, Margaret A. Green, host of family and friends. Live streaming will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 via Foston Funeral Home Facebook.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved