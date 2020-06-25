Eliza Jane LongClarksville - Age 80 of Clarksville passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Viewing Friday, June 26, 2020 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life 11:00 Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Foston Memorial Chapel with immediate family. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens.She was born April 5, 1940 in Montgomery Co. to Ed Lockert and Fredonia Moody. She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman E. Long and her parents. She was a 1958 graduate of Historic Burt High School.She leaves to cherish her loving memories devoted children, Kristie Long and Micheal E. (Valerie) Long and Floyd E. Smith all of Clarksville, TN; grandchildren, Zea, Makayla, Micheal, Garrett and Mabry; great grandchildren, Amiah and Zamar; sisters, Marcia Murphy, Kokomo, IN, Mattie B. Thomas and Mary E. Jones, both of Indianapolis, IN; devoted niece, Erva Jean Rogers; brother-in-law, Charles K. Long; sister-in-law, Margaret A. Green, host of family and friends. Live streaming will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 via Foston Funeral Home Facebook.Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451