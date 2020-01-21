Resources
Elizabeth A. Bell In Memoriam
Happy Heavenly Birthday

Elizabeth A. Bell

1/21/1967 - 3/26/2019

In Loving Memory Mom On Your Birthday. The day you left and gained your wings my heart just broke in two. I wish you could have stayed with me but heaven needed you. You left me with memories and I love you dearly still, no matter how times goes by you know I always will. You were a very special person with kindness in your heart. Even though I can't bring you back I wish it everyday, but a piece of me went with you the day you went away. Love always and never will be forgotten,

Love Always,

Eboni, Shaya, R.J, Man Man
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Jan. 21, 2020
