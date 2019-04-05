Services
Clarksville - Age 52 passed away March 26, 2019 at Signature Healthcare after a brief illness. Visitation will be Friday 5-7 at Hooker Funeral Home. Funeral Saturday, 1:00 p.m. at Greater St. James Baptist Church. Pastor James O. Brigham, Eulogist. She is survived by , daughter, Eboni Hutchison (Rod Mosley); grandchildren: Nashaya Dowlen, Rodriquez & Ra'Heim Mosley, siblings, Jerry, Henry (Gloria), Bobby (Beverly), Dorothy & Lillie Bell, Aunts: Lucy Jones, Rosie Jones, Mary Montgomery, and Birdie Hatcher, Uncles: Charlie Jones, Robert & Frank Hatcher a host of other relatives & friends. Hooker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2019
