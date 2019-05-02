Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Resthaven Memorial Gardens
1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Davis Obituary
Elizabeth Davis

Clarksville - Mary Elizabeth B. Davis, age 80, of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Garrette Milliken officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Elizabeth entered into this life on February 15, 1939 in Bedford County, TN to the late William Brawley and Katie Anderton. She was a member of Forest Street United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Davis.

Survivors include her daughters, Kim (Gary) Sumner, and Becky Whittaker; grandchildren, Katie Sumner, Ashley Sumner, Tori Whittaker, and Katlyn Whittaker; great-grandson, Logan Sumner; brother, Barry (Gina) Brawley, and sisters, Eva (Allan) Thomas, and Josephine (Earl) McElfresh.

Pallbearers will be Michael Thomas, Jeff Thomas, Gary Sumner, Johnny Crain, Lee Elder, and Robert Garza.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 2 to May 3, 2019
