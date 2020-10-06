1/1
Elizabeth Helen Frazier
1931 - 2020
Elizabeth Helen Frazier

Clarksville - Elizabeth Helen Frazier (88) passed away peacefully at her home on October 4th, 2020.

Helen was born on December 24th, 1931 in Dekalb County Tennessee to the late Julious and Geneva Ponder. She was retired from the Office of Veterans Affairs at APSU.

Helen is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Jack Frazier Sr.; her three sons, Jack (Joan), Joe, and Jason (Eileen): four grandchildren, Ryan Frazier, Kristen Frazier, Jason Frazier Jr., and Raymund Sherman; along with brothers Glen (Marie) Ponder and Bob (Jewel) Ponder.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Eugen Ponder, Cordell Ponder and Garland Ponder; along with sisters Lucille Collins and Marine Prater.

A private service will be held graveside at Dekalb Memorial Gardens in Smithville, TN at a later date.

Please visit Helen's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
